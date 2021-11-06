Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.