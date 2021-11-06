Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

