Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

EVT stock opened at €39.43 ($46.39) on Friday. Evotec has a 1 year low of €23.69 ($27.87) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($53.92). The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.26 and a 200 day moving average of €38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

