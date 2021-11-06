Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

EPM stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,202,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

