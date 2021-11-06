Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.38

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.38 and traded as high as C$14.68. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 17,684 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total transaction of C$198,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -45,600 shares in the company, valued at C($642,960). Insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $249,947 in the last 90 days.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.