Evercore ISI Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $270.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.80. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Etsy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

