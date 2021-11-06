Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

