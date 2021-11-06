Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $474,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,222 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $44,357,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $37,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Shares of EEFT opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.