Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

