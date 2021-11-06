Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 95% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 99.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $12,179.91 and approximately $1.79 million worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00259981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00097290 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

