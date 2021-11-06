Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $48.17 on Friday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.