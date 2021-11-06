ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ ERYP opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.21. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

