ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of ERYP opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.
About ERYTECH Pharma
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
