ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ERYP opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

