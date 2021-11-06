Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has €41.00 ($48.24) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €40.00 ($47.06).

EBKDY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

EBKDY opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

