Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,152,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

