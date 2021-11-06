Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,073,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

