Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $504.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

