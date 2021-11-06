Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CCL Industries Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion.

