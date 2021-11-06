Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$88.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$80.50 to C$88.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS.
EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.
EQB stock opened at C$80.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$45.75 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.
Equitable Group Company Profile
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.