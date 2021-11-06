Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$88.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$80.50 to C$88.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

EQB stock opened at C$80.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$45.75 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,292,034.28. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

