Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $939.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $879.00 to $939.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $892.65.

Equinix stock traded down $21.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $781.92. The company had a trading volume of 547,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,634. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $820.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

