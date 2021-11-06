EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-$3.01 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.010 EPS.

Shares of EPR opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. EPR Properties has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

