EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Board Initiates Share Repurchase Program

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

