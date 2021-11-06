EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Board Initiates Share Repurchase Program

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of EOG stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
