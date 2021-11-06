EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

