Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $129.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Entegris by 531.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Entegris by 87.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Entegris by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 975,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,962. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $149.40.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

