EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Releases Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.31. 2,404,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.