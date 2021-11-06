Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $6,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $2,562,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.