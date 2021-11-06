Energy Web Token (EWT) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00016208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $295.77 million and $4.55 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00083373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00078837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00100257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,858.49 or 1.00253838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.89 or 0.07192053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

