Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 889,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,225 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Energous were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energous by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 236,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.16.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 21,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $50,699.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,234.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $37,606.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,060 shares of company stock worth $143,410. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WATT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

