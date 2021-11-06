Energean’s (ENOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price target on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday.

ENOG opened at GBX 888.50 ($11.61) on Wednesday. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 525.10 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 803.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 774.45. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -41.91.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

