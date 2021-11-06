Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well. However, generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates are stable ahead of quarterly results.”

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

