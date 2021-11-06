Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Endo International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

ENDP traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,081,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.