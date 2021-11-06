Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $52.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.54.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ENB traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.30. 6,163,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

