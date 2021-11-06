Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 5739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after buying an additional 307,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

