Ellaism Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $57,471.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

