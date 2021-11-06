Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELMUF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

