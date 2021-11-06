Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Electrocomponents has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

