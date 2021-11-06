Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,450

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,096.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,056.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.