Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73-4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,880,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

