Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday.

EKSO opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

