eHealth (EHTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $40.40 on Friday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19.

Get eHealth alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.