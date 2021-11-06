EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.42. 19,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

