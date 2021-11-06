Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 230,000 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,011.00.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.92. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,038,587 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 515,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

