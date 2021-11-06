Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$123.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.09. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$96.00 and a 1 year high of C$125.00. The stock has a market cap of C$690.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.39.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
