Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$123.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.09. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$96.00 and a 1 year high of C$125.00. The stock has a market cap of C$690.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.39.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

