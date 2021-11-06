Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.83.

ETN stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $173.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

