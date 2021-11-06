EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $201.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.