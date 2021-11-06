Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

