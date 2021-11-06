e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.18, but opened at $30.88. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2,864 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

