Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 146,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,881. The company has a market capitalization of $770.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

