Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DYN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 146,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,881. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $770.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 3,595.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

