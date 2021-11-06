Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.62. Dynacor Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$3.00.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

